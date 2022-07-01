DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?

Nupur Sharma, who commented on Prophet Muhammad, is opposed by calling her a Hindu. But after Udaipur incident, when the people of the Muslim community kill Kanhaiya Lal, then a section of our own country said that the accused had no religion.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

