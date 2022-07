DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action

The Chinese company VIVO has faced serious allegations of tax evasion. In this connection, the ED has raided the offices of VIVO and many related companies. Watch this report.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:08 AM IST

