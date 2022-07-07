DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?

In the financial year 2021-22, the Government of India had received Rs 27 lakh crore as tax. Of these, Rs 14 lakh crore was received by the government in the form of direct tax and Rs 13 lakh crore in the form of indirect tax. But what facilities government has provided in return?

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 01:42 AM IST

In the financial year 2021-22, the Government of India had received Rs 27 lakh crore as tax. Of these, Rs 14 lakh crore was received by the government in the form of direct tax and Rs 13 lakh crore in the form of indirect tax. But what facilities government has provided in return?