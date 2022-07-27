DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?

National Herald case is constantly in headlines and the matter is heating up. ED interrogated Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for second round in National Herald case. In this report, see what is the whole matter of the National Herald case?

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

National Herald case is constantly in headlines and the matter is heating up. ED interrogated Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for second round in National Herald case. In this report, see what is the whole matter of the National Herald case?