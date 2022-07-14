DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?

On June 29, a circular was issued by the Rural Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir. In this circular, instructions were given to make the tricolor campaign successful in every household of the state. But now a protest has started in Jammu and Kashmir opposing the campaign. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have raised objections about why the tricolor is being distributed door-to-door in Kashmir.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:28 AM IST

