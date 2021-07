DNA: Wish to get pure water in Puri fulfilled

Puri city of Odisha has become the first city in the country where pure water will be available from the tap for 24 hours. For this, the Chief Minister of the state Naveen Patnaik has started a mission called 'Drink From Tap'. The government of Odisha aims that it will soon arrange pure water from the tap in 16 more cities of its state.