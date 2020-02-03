हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Yogi Adityanath's study on Delhi is more powerful than Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Miniter of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview spoke to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. He is in Delhi ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. He said that because of the reluctant attitude of the present Delhi government of under CM Arvind Kejriwal Uttar Pradesh has to face problems. He gave an example of the Yamuna river which is extremely poisonous in Delhi. The polluted water of the river flows further in Agra and Mathura. He added that the cleaning of river Yamuna is not on the agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Feb 03, 2020, 23:28 PM IST

