DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - Who will win in UP, who will lose?

According to opinion polls, this time BJP can get 245 to 267 seats. Any party needs 202 seats to form the government. In the opinion polls, BJP seems to be easily crossing this magic number. Samajwadi Party can get 125 to 148 seats. BSP can get 5 to 9 seats. Congress can get 3 to 7 seats. And others are expected to get 2 to 6 seats.