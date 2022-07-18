Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?

Presidential election 2022 Latest News Updates: The polling to elect the 15th President of India is taking place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. The voting began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Presidential election 2022 Latest News Updates: The polling to elect the 15th President of India is taking place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. The voting began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.