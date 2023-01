videoDetails

Due To Heavy Snowfall On Mountains, Temperature Drops In Delhi And Many Other Northern Regions

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Due to snowfall in the mountains, there is a drop in temperature in entire North India including Delhi. The minimum temperature in Delhi reached 9 degrees. According to the Meteorological Department, it will be foggy and cloudy in Delhi. Know the weather condition of Delhi in detail.