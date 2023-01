videoDetails

DWC President Swati Maliwal molestate by miscreants in Car

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal's Eve teasing case has come to fore. Swati Maliwal has been molested by a car rider and she has lodged a complaint with the police. Presently, the accused is in police custody and investigation is underway.