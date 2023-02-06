हिन्दी
Earthquake again in Turkey, tremors of 7.5 magnitude occurred
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 06, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Earthquake has hit Turkey again. Tremendous devastation caused by strong earthquake in Turkey. So far 1300 people have died in Turkey-Syria in this accident.
All Videos
3:34
Heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Pahalgam became 'Gulzar' with tourists
1:10
Adani Group's big statement, will return the loan of 9 thousand 200 crores before 2024
1:46
PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest helicopter factory
3:2
Turkey and Syria shook by earthquake
7:16
PM Modi's big gift to Karnataka
