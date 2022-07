ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi to continue tomorrow

ED's interrogation of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is over today. The central agency has called Sonia Gandhi again for questioning tomorrow. During the interrogation, Congress leaders created a lot of ruckus.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

