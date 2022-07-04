NewsVideos

Eid al-Adha 2022: Badruddin Ajmal made this big appeal to Muslims regarding the killing of cows

Eid-ul-Adha i.e. Bakrid festival is to be celebrated across the country on 10th July this year. Muslims across the country celebrate the festival of Bakrid by sacrificing animals on a large scale. AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has made a big appeal to Muslims to sacrifice cows just before the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. He appealed to the Muslims to refrain from sacrificing a cow.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:11 PM IST
