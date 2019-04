Election Breaking: BJP candidate Bhola Singh to be kept under house arrest

Bharatiya Janta Party candidate and MP Bhola Singh on Thursday marched into Sharma Inter-College in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; where voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections was taking place. A notice has now been issued to BJP candidate and he will be kept under house arrest, said District officer Abhay Singh. Watch full video to know more. #VotingRound2, #IndiaVotes, #LokSabhaElection2019