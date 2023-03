videoDetails

Electricity Employees on strike against privitization in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

There is a possibility of increasing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. Electricity workers have announced a strike for 72 hours from last night against privatization. Against this, Urja Sharma AK Sharma took a big decision and said, 'Action will be taken under ESMA if the public is hurt and sabotage is done'.