CM Mamata Banerjee Interacts With Tea Plantation Workers In Jalpaiguri

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee engaged in a dialogue with tea plantation workers in Jalpaiguri. The interaction served as a platform for addressing the concerns and needs of the workers, emphasizing Banerjee's commitment to grassroots engagement and addressing issues at the community level.

