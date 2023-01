videoDetails

Entry of Rain Amidst Severe Cold? Chances of rain between 21 and 25 January

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Cold wave continues across North India. Amidst this increasing cold, there is a possibility of rain and hail in Delhi from next week. The Meteorological Department says that along with this strong winds can also blow. Know in detail about the weather condition of North India in this report.