Exclusive: 'Kejriwal made false promises,' says Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Regarding Delhi MCD Election, today on 'ZEE Manch Delhi', BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta surrounded Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal made false promises and this election will expose Aam Aadmi Party.