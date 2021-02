Exclusive: Why did Mamata Banerjee challenge Amit Shah on Luchi & Phuchka?

Mamata Banerjee has challenged Amit Shah on Luchi and Phuchka. Mamata told Shah that he does not have the ability to eat Phuchka and wants to eat Luchi. In this exclusive segment, know from the people of West Bengal, who is Luchi and who is Phuchka in the politics of Bengal?