Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: What did Farooq Abdullah say on SC's decision on Article 370?

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस प्रमुख फारूक अब्दुल्ला (Farooq Abdullah) ने अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर नाराजगी का इजहार किया है. उन्होंने कहा, ''जम्मू-कश्मीर जहन्नूम में जाए. लोगों के दिल जीतने हैं? कैसे जीतोगे दिल? जब ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें करोगे, जिससे लोग आपसे और दूर जाएं." हालांकि, बाद में फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने अपने बयान को लेकर मीडिया को सफाई दी.

