FCRA Licence: Home Ministry has taken a big action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

The Home Ministry has taken a big action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The MHA cancelled the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) license. BJP held a press conference regarding this. In this press conference, Sambit Patra said that action has been taken against corruption.