videoDetails

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentina won the World Cup after 36 years, defeating France in penalty shootout

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match: Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the final of the World Cup in Qatar. He has been able to win the World Cup after 36 years.