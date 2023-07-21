trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638262
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
In West Bengal, Mangla Haat of Howrah's Mangla Haat has been on fire since last night. 18 fire engines are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. About 500 shops have been gutted.
