Flood: Flood like situation in Jammu after heavy rains

A flood-like situation has arisen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba after heavy rains. In the frightening pictures coming from here, a car got washed away in the flood.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

