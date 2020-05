FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spur growth and built a self-reliant India. FM announced to infuse Rs 50,000 crores liquidity by reducing rates of TDS, for non-salaried specified payments made to residents, and rates of Tax Collection at Source for specified receipts, by 25 percent of the existing rates.