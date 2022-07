Fugitive Vijay Mallya has got a big setback from the Supreme Court

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has got a big setback from the Supreme Court. Court sentenced Vijay Mallya to 4 months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.2000.

