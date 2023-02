videoDetails

GAME OVER: Chetan Sharma's Sting Operation raises several questions on Jaspreet Bumrah's Fitness

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

In Zee News' Sting Operation 'GAME OVER', BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made many big revelations about cricket world. He made a huge disclosure about world-class Bowler Jaspreet Bumrah. Chetan said, 'Players take injections to hide injury. Haste was done regarding Bumrah's fitness. Chetan further told that Bumrah's condition was serious before the World Cup.