Government alert regarding Corona, mockdrill across the country. Coronavirus New Variant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

At present, concern has increased worldwide due to the new variant of Coronavirus. In India also 4 patients of BF.7 were found but all of them are healthy now. In such a situation, the central government is alert about Corona, as well as mockdrill is being done across the country today regarding the preparations for Corona Pandemic.