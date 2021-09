GST Council Meeting: COVID-medicines GST-free till 31st December, petrol-diesel not in GST

Many important decisions were taken in the meeting of the GST Council held in Delhi on Friday. After the meeting, the government announced to make many costly life-saving medicines GST free. At the same time, there was no consensus in the meeting on the issue of making petrol and diesel GST-free. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference after the GST Council meeting.