NewsVideos

Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat BJP will announce the name of its candidates in a while

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
BJP will announce the name of its candidates from Gujarat BJP in a while. The names of around 100 candidates will be announced today.

All Videos

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India one step away from World Cup final
13:0
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India one step away from World Cup final
Speed ​​News: Delhi BJP releases manifesto
5:30
Speed ​​News: Delhi BJP releases manifesto
Gujarat Elections 2022 Updates: BJP releases first list of candidates
21:5
Gujarat Elections 2022 Updates: BJP releases first list of candidates
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee Campaign' today
6:53
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee Campaign' today
Gangster connection of Faridkot massacre! | Watch
2:13
Gangster connection of Faridkot massacre! | Watch

Trending Videos

13:0
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India one step away from World Cup final
5:30
Speed ​​News: Delhi BJP releases manifesto
21:5
Gujarat Elections 2022 Updates: BJP releases first list of candidates
6:53
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee Campaign' today
2:13
Gangster connection of Faridkot massacre! | Watch
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat election news,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,gujarat election date,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election result,bjp gujarat election 2022,gujarat election result 2022,bjp nomination list,bjp meeting in gujarat,Gujarat BJP nomination list,Hindi News,