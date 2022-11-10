हिन्दी
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat BJP will announce the name of its candidates in a while
Updated:
Nov 10, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
BJP will announce the name of its candidates from Gujarat BJP in a while. The names of around 100 candidates will be announced today.
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat election news,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,gujarat election date,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election result,bjp gujarat election 2022,gujarat election result 2022,bjp nomination list,bjp meeting in gujarat,Gujarat BJP nomination list,Hindi News,