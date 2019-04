Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joined BJP today in the national capital. His son Vijay Bainsla also joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. Bainsla and his son also met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi after joining the party. Rajasthan will go to polls in the fourth and fifth phases of Lok Sabha elections on April 29 and May 06.