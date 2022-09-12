Gyanvapi Case Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction came after the court's decision

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So at the same time, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given his reaction on the decision of the court. He has said that the court's decision will create new disputes.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So at the same time, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given his reaction on the decision of the court. He has said that the court's decision will create new disputes.