NewsVideos

Gyanvapi Case Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction came after the court's decision

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So at the same time, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given his reaction on the decision of the court. He has said that the court's decision will create new disputes.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So at the same time, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given his reaction on the decision of the court. He has said that the court's decision will create new disputes.

All Videos

Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
7:16
Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy
27:11
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy
BCCI announced India's T20 World Cup Squad
BCCI announced India's T20 World Cup Squad
Big win for Hindu side in Varanasi court
11:56
 Big win for Hindu side in Varanasi court
Hindu side lawyers on Gyanvapi decision today
2:14
Hindu side lawyers on Gyanvapi decision today

Trending Videos

7:16
Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
27:11
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy
BCCI announced India's T20 World Cup Squad
11:56
Big win for Hindu side in Varanasi court
2:14
Hindu side lawyers on Gyanvapi decision today
Gyanvapi Case Hearing updates,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid latest news,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi mosque case,owaisi on gyanvapi masjid,shivling in gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi news updates,gyanvapi masjid shivling,Varanasi court verdict,court rejects petition of muslim side,gyanvapi ruling in favor of hindu side,asaduddin owaisi on gyanvapi,Asaduddin Owaisi,