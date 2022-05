Gyanvapi Hearing Update: What did the supreme court say on the Places of Worship Act 1991?

Gyanvapi Hearing: District Judge will hear the Gyanvapi case, says Supreme Court During the hearing in the Supreme Court on the Gyanvapi case, the court said that it can order the security of the Wazukhana. The court has also reacted to the 'Places of Worship Act'. The court said that the matter will be heard by the district judge.