Hardoi Violence: Ruckus over stone pelting during Tiranga Yatra in Hardoi!

Violence broke out between two communities during the Tiranga Yatra in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. There is tension in the area after the stone pelting. Police of many police stations have been deployed. Strict action will be taken against the accused in this case.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
