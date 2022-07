Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor

Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house to arrest him at 5 am without informing Uttar Pradesh Police.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

