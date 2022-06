Headline: Meeting of Shinde faction continues in Goa

Shiv Sena's Shinde faction meeting is going on in Goa, from the security of MLAs to the next strategy will be discussed. There is no decision on returning to Mumbai at the moment

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

