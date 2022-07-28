NewsVideos

Heated argument between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan's controversial statement

There was a heated debate between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi on the matter of insulting President Droupadi Murmu. It is being told that Sonia Gandhi angrily told Smriti Irani 'Don't talk to me', after which the controversy is increasing. The debated continued even after the Lok Sabha was adjourned. Sonia said that Adhir has already apologized for his remark.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
