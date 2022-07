Heavy rainfall in Amarnath, Army rescues 4000 pilgrims

Heavy rainfall recorded near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath. During this, a big operation was carried out to save the people and 4000 pilgrims were rescued.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

