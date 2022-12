videoDetails

Heeraben Modi Health: Rahul tweet on the hospitalization of PM Modi's mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Due to ill health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, she has been admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. On the hospitalization of PM's mother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and wrote, 'The love between mother and son is infinite, I am with PM in difficult times'.