videoDetails

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

During BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi and said, 'As long as Narendra Modi is there, you will not be able to become the Prime Minister'.