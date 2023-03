videoDetails

Holi 2023: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev celebrates Holi with flowers at Ganga Ghat in Haridwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Holi is being celebrated across the country. Meanwhile, from soldiers to yoga gurus are also enjoying the festival of colors. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev celebrated Holi with flowers at Ganga Ghat in Haridwar. Watch visuals.