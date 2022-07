IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots dead

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to IAF chief and inquired about the MiG-21 crash in Barmer, Rajasthan. He has been apprised of the matter by the Air Chief, said reports.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:08 AM IST

