IB issues terror alert in Delhi in view of August 15

The Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert for terrorist attacks in view of August 15. A 10-page report has been submitted to Delhi Police, in which there is a possibility of terrorist attack on Independence Day.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

