In many states of the country monsoon is wreaking havoc

In many states of the country monsoon is wreaking havoc. Due to incessant rain many areas in Maharashtra, madhya pradesh and chhatisgarh are badly affected by floods.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

In many states of the country monsoon is wreaking havoc. Due to incessant rain many areas in Maharashtra, madhya pradesh and chhatisgarh are badly affected by floods.