Incessant rain causes water-logging on national highway in HP’s Chamba

Incessant rain caused water-logging on NH in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. Vehicular movement at NH was obstructed after debris filled the area. Several houses have been affected due to debris. Road clearance is underway in the area. Locals alleged government’s negligence. Administration has assured that steps will be taken to end water-logging woes.