IND vs AUS: Indian team all out for 117 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

IND vs AUS: The second ODI match is being played between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam. The performance of the Indian batsmen in the second ODI has been very disappointing. The whole team has been reduced to just 117 runs.