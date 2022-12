videoDetails

IND Vs BAN 3rd ODI: Cricketer Ishan Kishan Performs Brilliantly Against Bangladesh, Scores Fastest Double Century

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Ishaan Kishan performs brilliantly in third ODI played between India and Bangladesh. Ishaan has scored the fastest double century. Ishaan became the fourth Indian player to score 200 runs.