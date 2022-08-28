Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: After 10 months, the biggest fight again
India and Pakistan team are playing a match in the Asia Cup today after a year. Both the teams played the last match in T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan won by 10 wickets. This time Team India would like to avenge this defeat.
