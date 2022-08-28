NewsVideos

Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: After 10 months, the biggest fight again

India and Pakistan team are playing a match in the Asia Cup today after a year. Both the teams played the last match in T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan won by 10 wickets. This time Team India would like to avenge this defeat.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
India and Pakistan team are playing a match in the Asia Cup today after a year. Both the teams played the last match in T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan won by 10 wickets. This time Team India would like to avenge this defeat.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: 'Green Belt' to be built at the site of Twin Towers!
18:6
Agenda India Ka: 'Green Belt' to be built at the site of Twin Towers!
Taal Thok Ke: Entry of 'demons' in Namaz debate
1H2:58
Taal Thok Ke: Entry of 'demons' in Namaz debate
Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
3:45
Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
3:26
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?
7:24
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?

Trending Videos

18:6
Agenda India Ka: 'Green Belt' to be built at the site of Twin Towers!
1H2:58
Taal Thok Ke: Entry of 'demons' in Namaz debate
3:45
Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?
3:26
Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October
7:24
Twin Tower Blast : How did the residents of Supertech Emerald feel when the twin tower exploded?
Asia Cup 2022,India vs Pakistan asia cup 2022,asia cup 2022 india vs pakistan,asia cup 2022 ind vs pak playing 11,ind vs pak asia cup 2022,India vs Pakistan 2022,Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK,asia cup 2022 india vs pakistan playing 11,IND vs PAK 2022,india vs pakistan asia cup 2022 playing 11,ind vs pak asia cup 2022 playing 11,india vs pak asia cup 2022,Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2022,ind vs pak playing 11 2022,pak vs india asia cup 2022,