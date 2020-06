India-China Army commanders to meet to resolve standoff

In an attempt to resolve the month-long bitter standoff between India and China, the top tactical army commanders of both the countries will meet on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting is likely to be held between 8 am to 9 am.